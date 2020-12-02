* × Change Settings

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
new Ma Rainey's Black Bottom poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 10 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th December 2020.

Directed by:

George C. Wolfe

Written by:

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and August Wilson

Produced by:

Dany Wolf

Starring:

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Jeremy Shamos and Taylour Paige

Genres:

Drama, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey. Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee - who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry - spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives. Adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society's prejudices dictate their worth. Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben.

Reviews

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Cast

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman headshot

Date of Birth:

29 November 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Panther IIMa Rainey's Black Bottom

Viola Davis

Viola Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma Rainey's Black BottomThe Suicide Squad

Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

CandymanMa Rainey's Black Bottom

Jeremy Shamos

Jeremy Shamos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Last update was at 20:06 2nd December 2020