* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
?
new Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Ben Lowe

Produced by:

Ben Lowe

Starring:

Kelly Jones

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day tells the heartfelt, human story of one of Britain's most-loved artists who, when confronted with a revelation that had threatened to undermine his career and future music making, rediscovers his distinctive voice and experiences a remarkable 2019. A personal uphill battle that has remained secret from the public, his recovery is triumph over adversity and offers hope in unprecedented times of uncertainty. Behind his acclaimed solo tour is an astonishing tale. What happened was a shock. But he returned to music to help find his way through the biggest challenge of his career. Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day is a beautifully authentic, life-affirming telling of an inspiring story that will stand the test of time.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day.

Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day Cast

Kelly Jones

Kelly Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:26 11th December 2020