Kelly Jones: Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

Movie Synopsis:

Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day tells the heartfelt, human story of one of Britain's most-loved artists who, when confronted with a revelation that had threatened to undermine his career and future music making, rediscovers his distinctive voice and experiences a remarkable 2019. A personal uphill battle that has remained secret from the public, his recovery is triumph over adversity and offers hope in unprecedented times of uncertainty. Behind his acclaimed solo tour is an astonishing tale. What happened was a shock. But he returned to music to help find his way through the biggest challenge of his career. Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day is a beautifully authentic, life-affirming telling of an inspiring story that will stand the test of time.