The Last Letter from Your Lover

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
The Last Letter from Your Lover poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate sex, sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 18 cinemas on Tuesday 27th July 2021 - view the list.

Directed by:

Augustine Frizzell

Written by:

Jojo Moyes, Nick Payne and Esta Spalding

Produced by:

Jennifer Weiss, Simone Urdl, Stephen Traynor, Peter Czernin, Graham Broadbent and Rachel Clara Henochsberg

Starring:

Nabhaan Rizwan, Christian Brassington, Callum Turner, Ben Cross, Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A pair of interwoven stories, set in the present and past, that follows Ellie Haworth, an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O'Hare, the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie's own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist who helps her track down more letters.

The Last Letter from Your Lover Cast

Nabhaan Rizwan

Nabhaan Rizwan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Christian Brassington

Christian Brassington headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Callum Turner

Callum Turner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Ben Cross

Ben Cross headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Last Letter from Your Lover

