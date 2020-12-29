* × Change Settings

Pieces of a Woman

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 7th January 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2021
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kornél Mundruczó

Written by:

Kata Wéber

Produced by:

Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder and Kevin Turen

Starring:

Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie and Sarah Snook

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Martha and Sean are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother, along with the publicly vilified midwife, whom she must face in court. A deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

Reviews

Pieces of a Woman Cast

Vanessa Kirby

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recent/Upcoming Films: Mission: Impossible 8

Shia LaBeouf

Date of Birth:

11 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pieces of a Woman

Ellen Burstyn

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pieces of a Woman

Iliza Shlesinger

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pieces of a Woman

Benny Safdie

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pieces of a Woman

Sarah Snook

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pieces of a Woman

