Land

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2021
?
Land poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 103 cinemas on Friday 4th June 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th June 2021.

Directed by:

Robin Wright

Written by:

Erin Dignam and Jesse Chatham

Produced by:

Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Kim H. Winther, Allyn Stewart and Lora Kennedy

Starring:

Kim Dickens, Demián Bichir, Brad Leland, Robin Wright, Warren Christie and Sarah Dawn Pledge

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Land Cast

Kim Dickens

Kim Dickens headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Demián Bichir

Demián Bichir headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Brad Leland

Brad Leland headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Robin Wright

Robin Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Warren Christie

Warren Christie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Sarah Dawn Pledge

Sarah Dawn Pledge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:54 3rd June 2021