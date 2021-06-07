* × Change Settings

Censor

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2021
Censor poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Prano Bailey-Bond

Written by:

Prano Bailey-Bond and Anthony Fletcher

Produced by:

Helen Sara Jones

Starring:

Sophia La Porta, Clare Holman, Nicholas Burns, Niamh Algar, Andrew Havill and Michael Smiley

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Censor Cast

Sophia La Porta

Sophia La Porta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

Clare Holman

Clare Holman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

Nicholas Burns

Nicholas Burns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

Niamh Algar

Niamh Algar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

Andrew Havill

Andrew Havill headshot

Date of Birth:

1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

Michael Smiley

Michael Smiley headshot

Date of Birth:

1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Censor

