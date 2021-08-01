* × Change Settings

Moonbound

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
Moonbound poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language and discrimination. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Saturday 4th September 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Ali Samadi Ahadi

Written by:

Ali Samadi Ahadi and Arne Nolting

Produced by:

Frank Geiger, Ali Samadi Ahadi, Bruno Wagner, Antonin Svoboda, Mohammad Farokhmanesh and Armin Hofmann

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on one of Germany's most popular children's books Moonbound tells the story of little Pete who embarks on an enchanting journey together with June bug Mr. Zoomzeman and the Sandman to rescue his little sister from the evil Moon Man.

