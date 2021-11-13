* × Change Settings

Gierek

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 18th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
Gierek poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Michal Wegrzyn and Heatcliff Janusz Iwanowski

Written by:

Krzysztof Tyszowiecki, Michal Kalicki, Rafal Wos and Heatcliff Janusz Iwanowski

Produced by:

Jolanta Owczarczyk and Heatcliff Janusz Iwanowski

Starring:

Malgorzata Kozuchowska, Antoni Pawlicki, Piotr Witkowski, Jan Frycz, Michal Koterski and Sebastian Stankiewicz

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A film about a man with a breakthrough history of Poland in the background. Edward Gierek is one of the most important figures of the 20th century in the collective memory of Polish people. Even though he stands in line with notables like John Paul II, Jozef Pilsudski or Lech Walesa, film industry hasn't noticed him yet. Janusz Iwanowski and Jolanta Owczarczyk, producers, decided to fill this gap. The film is set in the years 1970-1982, when Edward Gierek becomes First Secretary of the Central Committee of the PZPR (Central Committee of the Polish United Worker's Party) until his internment. It won't be a political film. The audience will see Edward Gierek behind the scenes of his political power. Family relations that have never seen the light of day are an essential part of this story. The filming was preceded by months of preparations and rehearsals with actors as well as appearance transformations. The film was shot in the South of Poland: in Katowice, Ustron, Zawiercie, as well as in Warsaw, Deblin and the Imperial Shipyard in Gdansk.

Gierek Cast

Malgorzata Kozuchowska

Malgorzata Kozuchowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GierekKrime Story. Love Story

Antoni Pawlicki

Antoni Pawlicki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gierek

Piotr Witkowski

Piotr Witkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GierekKrime Story. Love Story

Jan Frycz

Jan Frycz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GierekKrime Story. Love Story

Michal Koterski

Michal Koterski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Krime Story. Love StoryGierek

Sebastian Stankiewicz

Sebastian Stankiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gierek

Last update was at 11:13 13th November 2021