* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Summer of Soul

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2021
?
new Summer of Soul poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 4th June 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Questlove

Produced by:

Cora Atkinson, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel and Gregory A. Thomson

Starring:

Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson, Jesse Jackson, The 5th Dimension, Sly and the Family Stone and Gladys Knight & The Pips

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Summer of Soul is part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten-until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, BB. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Summer of Soul is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Summer of Soul.

Summer of Soul Cast

Chris Rock

Chris Rock headshot

Date of Birth:

7 February 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the HeightsSummer of Soul

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

B.B. King

B.B. King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Nina Simone

Nina Simone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Mahalia Jackson

Mahalia Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

The 5th Dimension

The 5th Dimension headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Sly and the Family Stone

Sly and the Family Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Gladys Knight & The Pips

Gladys Knight & The Pips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Summer of Soul

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:54 3rd June 2021