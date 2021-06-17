* × Change Settings

Voice of Silence Sorido Eopsi

6.4 / 825 votes

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 17th June 2021
new Voice of Silence poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Thursday 1st July 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

EuiJeong Hong

Written by:

EuiJeong Hong

Produced by:

Moon-seok Choi, Hyung-ok Kim, Lewis Taewan Kim and Afolabi Kuti

Starring:

Yoo Ah-in, Yoo Jae-Myung, Seung-ah Moon, Ka-eun Lee, Ha-seok Jo and Hyung-bae Seung

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tae-in, who lost his voice, and Chang-bok make their livings cleaning up crime scenes. One day, they are left to take care of a kidnapped girl named Cho-hee, who was raised to be a kindhearted sister, obligated to take care of her brother in a male-oriented family. In fact, she was abducted instead of her brother.

Voice of Silence Cast

