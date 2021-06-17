Tae-in, who lost his voice, and Chang-bok make their livings cleaning up crime scenes. One day, they are left to take care of a kidnapped girl named Cho-hee, who was raised to be a kindhearted sister, obligated to take care of her brother in a male-oriented family. In fact, she was abducted instead of her brother.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Voice of Silence