The Wolves Los lobos

London Migration Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 17th June 2021
Directed by:

Samuel Kishi

Written by:

Samuel Kishi, Luis Briones and Sofía Gómez-Córdova

Produced by:

Leticia Carrillo, Samuel Kishi, Mónica Lozano and Inna Payán

Starring:

Martha Reyes Arias, Maximiliano Nájar Márquez, Leonardo Nájar Márquez, Cici Lau, Johnson T. Lau and Kevin Medina

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Max and Leo are 8 and 5 years old and have just immigrated to the US with their mother. Their days pass inside a tiny apartment, while they wait for their mother to come back, as they hold on to the hope of traveling to Disney. Max will have to grow up prematurely in order to understand his mothers motivations.

