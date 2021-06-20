* × Change Settings

El Father Plays Himself

8.0 / 37 votes

London Migration Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 20th June 2021
new El Father Plays Himself poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Mo Scarpelli

Produced by:

Manon Ardisson and Rodrigo Michelangeli

Starring:

Jorge Thielen Hedderich and Jorge Thielen Armand

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A father and son return to the Amazon jungle to shoot a deeply personal film. Fiction and reality clash as father plays himself.

Reviews

El Father Plays Himself Cast

Jorge Thielen Hedderich

Jorge Thielen Hedderich headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Father Plays Himself

Jorge Thielen Armand

Jorge Thielen Armand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

El Father Plays Himself

Last update was at 17:59 20th June 2021