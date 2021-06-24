* × Change Settings

Ashes on a road trip

Unrated

Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 24th June 2021
Current Status:released

In 1 cinema on Sunday 27th June 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Mangesh Joshi

Written by:

Archana Borhade and Mangesh Joshi

Produced by:

Archana Borhade and Zulfia Waris

Starring:

Geetanjali Kulkarni, Mohan Agashe, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Amey Wagh, Shubhangi Gokhale and Vandana Gupte

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family

Language:

Marathi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Karkhanis family is the last joint family in Pune. When the eldest brother, Purushottam passes away, it is his last wish that his ashes be scattered in 3 different locations - the ancestral house, the family farm and the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur. He leaves an envelope for the family, which is to be opened post the dispersion of his ashes. Purushottam's three surviving brothers - Satish, Pradeep and Ajit; his sister - Sadhana and his son, Om set out on a journey from Pune to Pandharpur in the family Omni to fulfill his last wish. Along the way, they have several comedic adventures and inter-familial conflicts, resulting in both hilarious and poignant outcomes. Each of the characters keeps wondering what is in the envelope that Purushottam has left for them and hopes that it involves distribution of the family's financial assets that could help them lead the rest of their lives in a comfortable manner. Om's girlfriend, Madhuri keeps following the Omni, on her bike, in an effort.

Geetanjali Kulkarni

Mohan Agashe

Mrunmayee Deshpande

Amey Wagh

Shubhangi Gokhale

Vandana Gupte

