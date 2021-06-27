* × Change Settings

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too

Seret Release Date

Sunday 27th June 2021
The Death of Cinema and My Father Too poster
Directed by:

Dani Rosenberg

Written by:

Itay Kohay and Dani Rosenberg

Produced by:

Stav Meron, Carol Polakoff, Marek Rozenbaum and Edgard Tenenbaum

Starring:

Marek Rozenbaum, Roni Kuban, Noa Koler, Ruth Farhi, Uri Klauzner and Ina Rosenberg

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A highly personal story of the director's relationship with his father, their love of cinema and his father's illness: "Although Tel Aviv burns to the ground at the end of the fictional film I tried to make with my father, his real world does not end with a bang, but with a slow, fading crumble.

Reviews

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too Cast

