* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

As We Like it

Chinese Visual Festival Release Date

Friday 16th July 2021
new As We Like it poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Hung-i Chen and Muni Wei

Written by:

Hung-i Chen, Remmy Sung and Muni Wei

Produced by:

Muni Wei and Gene Yao

Starring:

Hsueh-Fu Kuo, Aggie Hsieh, Camille Chalons, Joelle Lu, Helena Hsu, Esther Huang, Lan Tsao and Hsin-Ling Chung

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Min Nan

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As We Like It, a reworking of Shakespeare's play, tells of the love blossoming between Orlando and Rosalind, who is disguised as a man. Filmmakers Chen Hung-i and Muni Wei opted for the lovebirds to be played by women, thereby referencing Shakespeare's era when women were banned from the stage and all roles were played by men. This colourful, energetic film follows Orlando and Rosalind and three other potential couples in their search for one another. All set in an internet-free neighbourhood in the bustling metropolis of Taipei where there is no rush and people consciously live together. Fairy-tale settings, magical meetings, cryptic messages, but also fights, kidnappings and family feuds. The film upends the binary world, making it a loving spectacle with plenty of music and doll-like design.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on As We Like it.

As We Like it Cast

Hsueh-Fu Kuo

Hsueh-Fu Kuo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Aggie Hsieh

Aggie Hsieh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Camille Chalons

Camille Chalons headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Joelle Lu

Joelle Lu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Helena Hsu

Helena Hsu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Esther Huang

Esther Huang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Lan Tsao

Lan Tsao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Hsin-Ling Chung

Hsin-Ling Chung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

As We Like it

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:40 15th July 2021