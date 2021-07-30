* × Change Settings

Together Together

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 31st July 2021
new Together Together poster
Contains strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Nikole Beckwith

Written by:

Nikole Beckwith

Produced by:

Tim Headington

Starring:

Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao, Timm Sharp, Bianca Lopez and Nora Dunn

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

Together Together Cast

Patti Harrison

Ed Helms

Rosalind Chao

Timm Sharp

Bianca Lopez

Nora Dunn

