Movie Synopsis:

Jan, Nina and their two kids are a cosmopolitan, middle-class family. Nina and Jan have a successful career as account executives at their advertising company, but when Jan accepts to work on the campaign of a political party, Nina's exclusion from the decision-making leads to doubting and mistrust. When they decide to spend a family weekend at their house in a coastal holiday resort, a mysterious home invasion sets everything off balance. While they try to put the incident into perspective, agitation triggers off a shake in the family core. Told through narrative loops and shifting lenses, HUMAN FACTORS unveils the fragility of truth in the hyper-mediatized world and the power of individual perspective. -Heretic Outreach.