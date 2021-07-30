* × Change Settings

Human Factors

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Sunday 1st August 2021
new Human Factors poster
Directed by:

Ronny Trocker

Written by:

Ronny Trocker

Produced by:

Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin, Susanne Mann, Katrin Pors, Martin Rehbock, Ronny Trocker and Paul Zischler

Starring:

Mark Waschke, Marthe Schneider, Tom Van Landuyt, Karen Margrethe Gotfredsen, Spencer Bogaert and Sabine Timoteo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jan, Nina and their two kids are a cosmopolitan, middle-class family. Nina and Jan have a successful career as account executives at their advertising company, but when Jan accepts to work on the campaign of a political party, Nina's exclusion from the decision-making leads to doubting and mistrust. When they decide to spend a family weekend at their house in a coastal holiday resort, a mysterious home invasion sets everything off balance. While they try to put the incident into perspective, agitation triggers off a shake in the family core. Told through narrative loops and shifting lenses, HUMAN FACTORS unveils the fragility of truth in the hyper-mediatized world and the power of individual perspective. -Heretic Outreach.

Last update was at 08:07 30th July 2021