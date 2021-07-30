* × Change Settings

Zola

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Sunday 1st August 2021
Contains strong sex and sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Janicza Bravo

Written by:

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, A'Ziah King and David Kushner

Produced by:

Allison Rose Carter

Starring:

Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nelcie Souffrant, Nasir Rahim, Amelia Rose Monteagudo and Ari'el Stachel

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida.

Reviews

