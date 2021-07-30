* × Change Settings

Blackpink the Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-January 2022
?
new Blackpink the Movie poster
Contains moderate bad language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 175 cinemas on Wednesday 4th August 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 8th August 2021.

Directed by:

Su Yee Jung and Oh Yoon-Dong

Written by:

Chung Justine and Lee Mizi

Produced by:

Kim Bonnie and Song Tu Sun

Starring:

Blackpink, Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lalisa Manoban and Rosé

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Blackpink the Movie is a film to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the debut of the world-loved K-pop group "Blackpink". In this film, you can meet Blackpink's five years of memories sharing with fans all over the world, undisclosed special interviews, the most shining moments, and Blackpink's distinctive stages of "The Show", "In Your Area", a dozen more hit songs from Blackpink have been re-edited and optimized for theatrical environments.

Reviews

Blackpink the Movie Cast

Last update was at 08:07 30th July 2021