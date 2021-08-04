* × Change Settings

Son

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new Son poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 6th August 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th August 2021.

Directed by:

Ivan Kavanagh

Written by:

Ivan Kavanagh

Produced by:

Ratan Ginwalla, Saurabh Gupta, Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh

Starring:

Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm, Cranston Johnson, Blaine Maye and J. Robert Spencer

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Having escaped from a cult as a child, a mother must face her past when its sinister members break into her home and attempt to steal her eight year old son, David. Now the two are on the run pursued by a detective determined to save them both. Since his aborted kidnapping something has changed in David and the boy has succumbed to a mysterious illness. Following her maternal instincts to save him, his mother commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive but is losing the battle. Soon, she has to decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Reviews

Son Cast

Andi Matichak

Andi Matichak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SonHalloween EndsHalloween Kills

Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son

Luke David Blumm

Luke David Blumm headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son

Cranston Johnson

Cranston Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son

Blaine Maye

Blaine Maye headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son

J. Robert Spencer

J. Robert Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Son

Last update was at 07:50 4th August 2021