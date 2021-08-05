* × Change Settings

Las Mujeres De Mi Casa

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Saturday 7th August 2021
At ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Valentina Reyes

Starring:

Grimanesa Jiménez, Trinidad González and Bernardita Nassar

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This quietly moving drama sees three generations of women living under the same roof, an old house that is full of memories but destined to be swept up in the urban redevelopment of Santiago de Chile. Nothing stays the same, everything changes, and grandmother Lela is slipping away from her bohemian life with the onset of Alzheimer's. Skipping a generation, Leonor channels Lela's rebellious spirit, while her mother Mónica rails against her unconventional upbringing and struggles with the difficult decision to sell the family home.

Reviews

