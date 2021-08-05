* × Change Settings

La Boda De Rosa

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Sunday 8th August 2021
Directed by:

Icíar Bollaín

Written by:

Icíar Bollaín, Alicia Luna and Lina Badenes

Produced by:

Lina Badenes, Pablo Bossi, Fernanda Del Nido, Alexandra Lebret and Cristina Zumárraga

Starring:

Candela Peña, Sergi López, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea, Paula Usero and Xavo Giménez

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2019, City of Valencia (Valencia; East to Spain). At her 45-years, Rosa is a woman at the edge of the abyss: besides her work as costume designer for movies, she as a full-time second work helping to her dysfunctional family: her older brother Armando is an English teacher which marriage with Marga is close to the divorce, with two children that ignore him openly; her sister Violeta works as interpreter in conferences who feels displaced by her young partners, fearing to be fired by it; her daughter Lidia lives in Manchester with her absent-husband Johnny caring their baby twins; her father Antonio, an aging widow who still misses his wife two years after her death, tells Rosa his intention to move with her unable to live alone in his own house; and as if it wasn't enough, her boyfriend Rafa is a man with too much work unable to listen Rosa when she talks him. Overwhelmed by the situation, Rosa travels her natal town Benicassim to visit the former tailor shop of her mother. Dreaming with a new life where she can be free and happy, Rosa decides reopen the shop at the same time that wants to seal this new life with a drastic decision: marry with herself. While Armando and Violeta turns crazy searching for a missed Rosa, Lidia returns Spain with the baby twins, just to find Rosa's house empty and with no furniture. Realizing where she is Armando, Violeta and Lidia travels Benicassim to discover Rosa's intention to marry. Thinking wrongly that Rosa marries with Rafa, Armando turns by himself in the wedding planner obsessed with the idea to give his sister a wedding in style, while the news runs like gunpowder by the town. With Lidia feeling a stranger to her mother eyes, Violeta receiving bad news from her job and Armando planning to sell the tailor shop to make extensions in his school, Rosa finds herself unintentionally in the eye of the hurricane, looking for a way to explain her true intentions before her own wedding gets out of hand.

