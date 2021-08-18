* × Change Settings

People Just Do Nothing : Big in Japan

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 18th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
Contains strong language, drug references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 264 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th August 2021.

Directed by:

Jack Clough

Written by:

Lily Brazier, Asim Chaudhry, Allan Mustafa and Steve Stamp

Produced by:

Jane Hooks, Claire Jones and Tim Sealey

Starring:

Asim Chaudhry, Lily Brazier, Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin and George Keywood

Genres:

Comedy, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Since the end of their pirate radio station, life has been quiet for the Kurupt FM boys, but everything is about to change. News reaches them that one of their songs has been used on a popular game show in Japan. They've made it. Their music is reaching hundreds of thousands of people. It's finally time for them to enjoy the fame and fortune that they've always known they deserved. Chabuddy G steps excitedly back into his management role as Grindah, Beats, Steves and Decoy begin their journey to international stardom - But is Japan really ready for Kurupt FM.

Reviews

People Just Do Nothing : Big in Japan Cast

