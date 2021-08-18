Movie Synopsis:

Puaada revolves around a lovable and exuberant man from Punjab, Jaggi and the mesmerizing girl next door, Raunak. Jaggi is a farmer and supplies dairy to every family in his hometown. One such family is Raunak's whose father is an Air Force Officer. Jaggi and Raunak are in a relationship and decide to confess their love to their parents but Raunak's father disapproves of their relationship as he wanted a groom to be educated and be in the armed forces like him, and Jaggi's mom disapproves as she wants a simple village girl for her son. They families eventually agree to meet but the twist in the tale comes when Jaggi pulls away unexpectedly. This results in a Puaada between them and within the families, leading to hilarious situations. Puaada is a complete family romance comedy of errors, an entertainer where Jaggi and Raunak must rise above all to save their relationship and get out everyone including themselves out of this Puaada.