Puaada

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 18th August 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2021-February 2022
?
new Puaada poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 11 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th August 2021.

Directed by:

Rupinder Chahal

Written by:

Anil Rodhan, Rupinder Chahal, Balwinder Singh Janjua and Rakesh Dhawan

Produced by:

Atul Bhalla, Aman Gill, Pawan Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua and Anurag Singh

Starring:

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Hardeep Gill, Anita Devgan, Seema Kaushal and Sukhwinder Chahal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Puaada revolves around a lovable and exuberant man from Punjab, Jaggi and the mesmerizing girl next door, Raunak. Jaggi is a farmer and supplies dairy to every family in his hometown. One such family is Raunak's whose father is an Air Force Officer. Jaggi and Raunak are in a relationship and decide to confess their love to their parents but Raunak's father disapproves of their relationship as he wanted a groom to be educated and be in the armed forces like him, and Jaggi's mom disapproves as she wants a simple village girl for her son. They families eventually agree to meet but the twist in the tale comes when Jaggi pulls away unexpectedly. This results in a Puaada between them and within the families, leading to hilarious situations. Puaada is a complete family romance comedy of errors, an entertainer where Jaggi and Raunak must rise above all to save their relationship and get out everyone including themselves out of this Puaada.

Reviews

Puaada Cast

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

Hardeep Gill

Hardeep Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

Anita Devgan

Anita Devgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

Seema Kaushal

Seema Kaushal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

Sukhwinder Chahal

Sukhwinder Chahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Puaada

