* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
new Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 125 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd September 2021.

Written by:

Peter Gaffney

Produced by:

Rick Suvalle

Starring:

Neil Crone

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup.

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup Cast

Neil Crone

Neil Crone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:11 16th September 2021