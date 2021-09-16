* × Change Settings

Gunpowder Milkshake

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
new Gunpowder Milkshake poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Next Showing:

Today in 61 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Directed by:

Navot Papushado

Written by:

Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski

Produced by:

Christoph Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Charlie Woebcken

Starring:

Karen Gillan, Joanna Bobin, Freya Allan, Lena Headey, Ed Birch and Paul Giamatti

Genres:

Action, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of the gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Reviews

Gunpowder Milkshake Cast

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderGunpowder Milkshake

Joanna Bobin

Joanna Bobin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunpowder Milkshake

Freya Allan

Freya Allan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunpowder Milkshake

Lena Headey

Lena Headey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunpowder Milkshake

Ed Birch

Ed Birch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunpowder Milkshake

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunpowder Milkshake

Last update was at 18:11 16th September 2021