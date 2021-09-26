Movie Synopsis:

El Planeta is a dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters. A daughter forced to return home after the death of her father, reconnects with her eccentric mother, hustling to maintain the semblances of their middle-class lifestyle in the face of an impending eviction. Over the course of the week we watch as the daughter's hopes are tested as she attempts to use her sexuality as a means of escape. meanwhile the mother grifts her way into definite security -the care of a jail cell.