Planet

Unrated

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th September 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Amalia Ulman

Written by:

Amalia Ulman

Produced by:

Kathleen Heffernan, Kweku Mandela and Amalia Ulman

Starring:

Ale Ulman, Amalia Ulman, Nacho Vigalondo, Genoveva Garcia Castanon, Saoirse Bertram and Andrea Escobar

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

El Planeta is a dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters. A daughter forced to return home after the death of her father, reconnects with her eccentric mother, hustling to maintain the semblances of their middle-class lifestyle in the face of an impending eviction. Over the course of the week we watch as the daughter's hopes are tested as she attempts to use her sexuality as a means of escape. meanwhile the mother grifts her way into definite security -the care of a jail cell.

Reviews

