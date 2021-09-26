* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Tesciowie

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2022
?
new Tesciowie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 20 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th September 2021.

Directed by:

Jakub Michalczuk

Written by:

Marek Modzelewski

Produced by:

Robert Kijak and Michal Kwiecinski

Starring:

Marcin Dorocinski, Maja Ostaszewska, Izabela Kuna, Adam Woronowicz, Ewa Dalkowska and Piotr Kazmierczak

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Tesciowie is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Tesciowie.

Tesciowie Cast

Marcin Dorocinski

Marcin Dorocinski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie

Maja Ostaszewska

Maja Ostaszewska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kill It and Leave This TownNever Gonna Snow AgainTesciowie

Izabela Kuna

Izabela Kuna headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie

Adam Woronowicz

Adam Woronowicz headshot

Date of Birth:

25 December 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie

Ewa Dalkowska

Ewa Dalkowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie

Piotr Kazmierczak

Piotr Kazmierczak headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tesciowie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:42 26th September 2021