Bull

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
Bull poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 30th October 2021 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Paul Andrew Williams

Written by:

Paul Andrew Williams

Produced by:

Marie-Elena Dyche, Marc Goldberg, Mark Lane, James Harris, Dominic Tighe, Sarah Gabriel and Leonora Darby

Starring:

Neil Maskell, David Hayman, Henri Charles, Ivy Amelia Angelides, Ajay Chhabra and Lois Brabin-Platt

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Bull Cast

Neil Maskell

Neil Maskell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

David Hayman

David Hayman headshot

Date of Birth:

1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

Henri Charles

Henri Charles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

Ivy Amelia Angelides

Ivy Amelia Angelides headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

Ajay Chhabra

Ajay Chhabra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

Lois Brabin-Platt

Lois Brabin-Platt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bull

