Akilla's Escape

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
Akilla's Escape poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Charles Officer

Written by:

Charles Officer and Wendy Motion Brathwaite

Produced by:

Jake Yanowski

Starring:

Olunike Adeliyi, Colm Feore, Tony Nappo, Thamela Mpumlwana, Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast and Saul Williams

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Akilla's Escape Cast

Olunike Adeliyi

Olunike Adeliyi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

Colm Feore

Colm Feore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

Tony Nappo

Tony Nappo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

Thamela Mpumlwana

Thamela Mpumlwana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast

Donisha Rita Claire Prendergast headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

Saul Williams

Saul Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Akilla's Escape

