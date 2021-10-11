The Rescue chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Using a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews, E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they bring alive one of the most perilous and extraordinary rescues in modern times, shining a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys. -Greenwich Entertainment.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Rescue