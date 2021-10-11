* × Change Settings

The Rescue

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2022
Directed by:

Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Produced by:

John Battsek, Jimmy Chin, Bob Eisenhardt, Chloe Mamelok, P.J. van Sandwijk and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Starring:

Jim Warny, Thanet Natisri, John Volanthen, Derek Anderson, Mikko Paasi and Richard Harris

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Rescue chronicles the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Using a wealth of never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews, E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they bring alive one of the most perilous and extraordinary rescues in modern times, shining a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys. -Greenwich Entertainment.

