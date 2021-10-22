* × Change Settings

Natural Light Természetes fény

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
Natural Light poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Natural Light is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Dénes Nagy

Written by:

Dénes Nagy and Pál Závada

Produced by:

Gints Grube, Olivier Dubois, Viktória Petrányi, Melanie Blocksdorf, Caroline Piras and Felix Blum

Starring:

Stuhl Erno, Tamás Garbacz, Ferenc Szabó, Szilágyi Gyula, Gyula Franczia and László Bajkó

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Natural Light.

Natural Light Cast

Stuhl Erno

Stuhl Erno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

Tamás Garbacz

Tamás Garbacz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

Ferenc Szabó

Ferenc Szabó headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

Szilágyi Gyula

Szilágyi Gyula headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

Gyula Franczia

Gyula Franczia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

László Bajkó

László Bajkó headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Natural Light

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:54 22nd October 2021