Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
Drive My Car poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 19th November 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Directed by:

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Written by:

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Haruki Murakami and Takamasa Oe

Produced by:

Tsuyoshi Gorô, Keiji Okumura, Sachio Matsushita, Misaki Kawamura, Jin Suzuki, Yoshito Nakabe and Osamu Kubota

Starring:

Tôko Miura, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Dae-Young Jin, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan and Yoo-rim Park

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Drive My Car Cast

Tôko Miura

Tôko Miura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

Hidetoshi Nishijima

Hidetoshi Nishijima headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

Dae-Young Jin

Dae-Young Jin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

Reika Kirishima

Reika Kirishima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

Sonia Yuan

Sonia Yuan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

Yoo-rim Park

Yoo-rim Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Drive My Car

