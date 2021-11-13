* × Change Settings

Celts Kelti

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 29th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
Celts poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Milica Tomovic

Written by:

Tanja Sljivar and Milica Tomovic

Produced by:

Vladimir Vasiljevic

Starring:

Dubravka Kovjanic, Stefan Trifunovic, Katarina Dimic, Anja Djordjevic, Olga Odanovic and Konstantin Ilin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Winter, 1993. Bill Clinton is elected president. Audrey Hepburn dies. Wars following the breakup of socialist Yugoslavia are continued in Croatia and Bosnia. Belgrade is under sanctions and inflation that threaten to become hyperinflation. MOTHER wakes up on a day when she has to do all the preparation for her younger daughter's birthday party - cooking awaits her, guests await her and dirty dishes await her, when the night is over. After a full year of not having sex with her husband, Mother introduced masturbation in her everyday routine.

Celts Cast

Dubravka Kovjanic

Dubravka Kovjanic headshot

Stefan Trifunovic

Stefan Trifunovic headshot

Katarina Dimic

Katarina Dimic headshot

Anja Djordjevic

Anja Djordjevic headshot

Olga Odanovic

Olga Odanovic headshot

Konstantin Ilin

Konstantin Ilin headshot

