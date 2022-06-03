* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Black Phone

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th June 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2022
?
The Black Phone poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 29 cinemas on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 29 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Scott Derrickson

Written by:

C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson and Joe Hill

Produced by:

Jennifer Scudder Trent, C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson and Jason Blum

Starring:

Ethan Hawke, James Ransone, Gina Jun, J Gaven Wilde, Madeleine McGraw and Jeremy Davies

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of no use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead-set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Black Phone is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Black Phone.

The Black Phone Cast

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

James Ransone

James Ransone headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

Gina Jun

Gina Jun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

J Gaven Wilde

J Gaven Wilde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

Madeleine McGraw

Madeleine McGraw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

Jeremy Davies

Jeremy Davies headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Black Phone

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:04 3rd June 2022