My Missing Valentine

Unrated

Spotlight Taiwan Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th October 2021
new My Missing Valentine poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Yu-Hsun Chen

Written by:

Yu-Hsun Chen

Produced by:

Lieh Lee and Ju-Feng Yeh

Starring:

Kuan-Ting Liu, Patty Pei-Yu Lee, Duncan Lai, Joanne Missingham, Ayugo Huang and Mei-Chao Lin

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hsiao-chi does everything so quickly that she's always one step ahead of others. She works in the post office and a bus driver comes to post a letter every day. Hsiao-chi is turning thirty soon and longs for love. Finally, on the eve of Valentine's Day, a hot guy asks her out. But to her astonishment, she wakes up the next morning and finds that the Valentine's Day has mysteriously passed.

Reviews

My Missing Valentine Cast

Kuan-Ting Liu

Kuan-Ting Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine, The Silent Forest

Patty Pei-Yu Lee

Patty Pei-Yu Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine

Duncan Lai

Duncan Lai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine

Joanne Missingham

Joanne Missingham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine

Ayugo Huang

Ayugo Huang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine

Mei-Chao Lin

Mei-Chao Lin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Missing Valentine

