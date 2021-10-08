* × Change Settings

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th October 2021
Directed by:

Mads Hedegaard

Written by:

Mads Hedegaard

Produced by:

Katrine A. Sahlstrøm

Starring:

Kim Cannon Arm, Walter Day and Shigeru Miyamoto

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is a comedy about friendship and arcade games that will put a smile on your face and tug at your heartstrings. With the help from his friends at Bip Bip Bar, Cannon Arm attempts to be the first in the world to play an arcade machine from the early '80s for 100 consecutive hours. It is an imaginative, thought-provoking and entertaining film that - with its collection of heroic outsiders, dreams about legendary world records, quirky hairdos and brilliant players - praises solidarity and the attempt to achieve the sublime.

Reviews

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest Cast

Kim Cannon Arm

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

Walter Day

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

Shigeru Miyamoto

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

