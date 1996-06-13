* × Change Settings

The Power of the Dog

Unrated

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Monday 11th October 2021
new The Power of the Dog poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jane Campion

Written by:

Jane Campion and Thomas Savage

Produced by:

Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Libby Sharpe, Emile Sherman and Chloe Smith

Starring:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie and Keith Carradine

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides. The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, revelling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter - all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her. As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form - he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil's cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace? -Netflix.

Reviews

The Power of the Dog Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessSpider-Man: No Way HomeThe Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AntlersThe Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Power of the Dog

Thomasin McKenzie

Thomasin McKenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last Night in SohoThe Power of the Dog

Keith Carradine

Keith Carradine headshot

Date of Birth:

8 August 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Power of the Dog

Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021