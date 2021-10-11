* × Change Settings

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th October 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2022
?
new The Wolf of Snow Hollow poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jim Cummings

Written by:

Jim Cummings

Produced by:

Kathleen Grace, Matt Hoklotubbe and Michael J. McGarry

Starring:

Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster, Chloe East, Will Madden and Annie Hamilton

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow Cast

Last update was at 18:27 11th October 2021