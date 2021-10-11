Terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Beta TestThe Wolf of Snow Hollow
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
13 July 1941
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Wolf of Snow Hollow