Warning

Unrated

Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 19th October 2021
new Warning poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Agata Alexander

Written by:

Agata Alexander, Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye

Produced by:

Caddy Vanasirikul and Philip Waley

Starring:

Thomas Jane, Tomasz Kot, Toni Garrn, Rupert Everett, Alice Eve and James D'Arcy

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in the not too distant future, this intense sci-fi thriller explores the repercussions that mankind faces when their omniscient technology becomes a substitute for human contact. But life begin to unravel when a global storm causes electronics to go haywire, leading to terrifying, deadly consequences. -Jakkepoes.

Reviews

Warning Cast

Thomas Jane

Thomas Jane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warning

Tomasz Kot

Tomasz Kot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6¼" (1.99 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warning

Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warning

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warning

Alice Eve

Alice Eve headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Warning

James D'Arcy

James D'Arcy headshot

Date of Birth:

24 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Six Minutes to Midnight

Last update was at 08:01 19th October 2021