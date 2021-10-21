A zealous cognitive psychologist dedicates his life to university lecturing. While tinkering with one of his many experiments he stumbles across an unbelievable discovery-a way of communicating with the other side. His joy is short-lived, however, as his daughter is put into potentially grave danger and when all leads go cold, he takes matters into his own hands to find out the truth.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Repeat
18 December 1968
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Repeat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Repeat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Repeat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Repeat
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Repeat