Sci-fi London Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 21st October 2021
Directed by:

Grant Archer and Richard Miller

Written by:

Richard Miller

Produced by:

Giles Alderson and Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar

Starring:

Charlotte Ritchie, Nina Wadia, Ellila-Jean Wood, Tom England, Georgia Conlan and Joshua Ford

Genres:

Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A zealous cognitive psychologist dedicates his life to university lecturing. While tinkering with one of his many experiments he stumbles across an unbelievable discovery-a way of communicating with the other side. His joy is short-lived, however, as his daughter is put into potentially grave danger and when all leads go cold, he takes matters into his own hands to find out the truth.

Repeat Cast

Charlotte Ritchie

Nina Wadia

Ellila-Jean Wood

Tom England

Georgia Conlan

Joshua Ford

