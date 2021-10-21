* × Change Settings

Sweetie, You Won't Believe It

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 22nd October 2021
new Sweetie, You Won't Believe It poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At IFI Horrorthon. Show listing.

Directed by:

Yernar Nurgaliyev

Written by:

Zhandos Aibassov, Yernar Nurgaliyev, Daniyar Soltanbayev, Il'yas Toleu, Anuar Turizhigitov and Alisher Utev

Produced by:

Zhandos Aibassov, Azamat Dulatov, Yernar Nurgaliyev and Timur Shevchenko

Starring:

Daniar Alshinov, Asel Kaliyeva, Azamat Marklenov, Yerlan Primbetov, Dulyga Akmolda and Almat Sakatov

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Horror

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It all starts corny - a quarrel of a young married couple. The spouses are waiting for their first child, the situation is heating up every day, and the main character Dastan, is unable to withstand the constant onslaught of his wife, decides to run away for at least one day with his friends - a would-be businessman and a district police officer. The men decide to go fishing and everything would have gone smoothly, if not for a series of unforeseen, sudden, and incomprehensible events.

Sweetie, You Won't Believe It Cast

