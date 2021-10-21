* × Change Settings

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 23rd October 2021
Directed by:

Junta Yamaguchi

Written by:

Makoto Ueda

Produced by:

Takahiro Otsuki and Kazuchika Yoshida

Starring:

Kazunari Tosa, Riko Fujitani, Gôta Ishida, Masashi Suwa, Yoshifumi Sakai and Haruki Nakagawa

Genres:

Comedy, Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cafe owner Kato lives right above his cafe. Suddenly he gets a message from himself. He learns that the TV screen in his cafe is two minutes ahead of time. When his friends discover this, they play around with it. But they get into trouble when they use the TV to get their hands on some money. It soon turns out that money belongs to some gangsters.

