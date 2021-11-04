* × Change Settings

A Symphony of Noise

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 4th November 2021
Current Status:released

In 1 cinema on Saturday 6th November 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Enrique Sánchez Lansch

Enrique Sánchez Lansch

Stefan Kloos

Matthew Herbert

Biography, Documentary, Music

English

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Into the mind of Matthew Herbert, the revolutionary British musician and composer known for his political pieces and combining music derived from real life sounds with politically sensitive issues.

A Symphony of Noise Cast

Matthew Herbert

A Symphony of Noise

