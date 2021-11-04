* × Change Settings

I Am Gen Z

Unrated

Raindance Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 4th November 2021
new I Am Gen Z poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Liz Smith

Produced by:

Chantelle De Carvalho

Starring:

Jamie Bartlett, Leslie Carr, Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, Natasha Devon, Tim Kendall and Jack Lewis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Investigated through expert interviews and the web lens of Generation Z, the documentary explores how the explosion of the digital revolution is impacting our society, our brains and mental health, how the forces driving it are working against humanity and have put us on a dangerous trajectory that has huge ramifications for this first generation growing up with mobile digital technology.

I Am Gen Z Cast

