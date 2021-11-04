* × Change Settings

Picture Stories

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
new Picture Stories poster
Contains mild sex references, references to discrimination, language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rob West

Produced by:

Rob West

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The life and legacy of Picture Post, Britain's best-selling magazine during and after WWII. Through its powerful picture stories, Picture Post helped to transform post-war Britain, and changed the face of British photography.

