The Forest in Me

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
new The Forest in Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Rebecca E Marshall

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Forest in Me is a film as a gift from a mother to her child for when he leaves home in the future. The film shares stories of people cut off from the world to examine how they might stay connected: An elderly hermit Agafya Lykova survives alone in the vast Siberian forest; a crew live isolated in a hi-tech pod on a volcano as a simulation of life on Mars; footage of the child's life shows him exploring the world for his first time.

The film presents a mix of home movie footage, ethnographic documentary, self-ethnography, and interviews, linked together by a narration voiced by Marshall herself. Through voiceover and montage, 'The Forest in Me' explores in an essayistic fashion topics that include time, technology, communication, memory, survival, love, and human relationships.

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:50 6th November 2021