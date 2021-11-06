* × Change Settings

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 19th November 2021
new The Eyes of Tammy Faye poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Directed by:

Michael Showalter

Written by:

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Abe Sylvia

Starring:

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio, Mark Wystrach and Sam Jaeger

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn't long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Reviews

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Cast

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The 355The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cherry Jones

Cherry Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mark Wystrach

Mark Wystrach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Sam Jaeger

Sam Jaeger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

