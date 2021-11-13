* × Change Settings

Just the Two of Us Miroku

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 20th November 2021
Directed by:

Kaizô Hayashi

Written by:

Taruho Inagaki and Kaizô Hayashi

Produced by:

Banmei Takahashi

Starring:

Shiori Doi, Seizô Fukumoto, Michiko Furumoto, Iori Harada, Arata Iura and Hana Konoe

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through philosophical and science themed imagination, Emile (Emiru in Japanese) questions everything as a teenager in pre WWII Japan. As an adult, Emile is living in post WWII Japan. He is an un-popular author and an alcoholic who lives in poverty. Yet his imagination is still intact. -Lee.

