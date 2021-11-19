* × Change Settings

Diary of a Modern Dad Denícek moderního fotra

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
?
new Diary of a Modern Dad poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Jan Haluza

Written by:

Jan Haluza and Dominik Landsman

Produced by:

Marek Jenicek, Ludvik Marecek and Dana Voláková

Starring:

Lucie Benesová, Lukás Hejlík, Andrea Hoffmannová, Robert Jasków, Ivan Lupták and Ondrej Malý

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

'Welcome to my world, welcome to hell'. The world and words belong to Dominik, an aspiring young writer and now stay at home father. A pragmatic decision taken by him and Nataša when their one night stand turns unexpectedly into conception. Postponing his departure for a creative writing course in England for 12 months to look after their baby, Dominik hopes to write his book while Nataša returns to her high paid job. Čeněk, his new-born son, soon turns this plan on its head and Dominik has to apply all his ingenuity just to survive.

Reviews

Diary of a Modern Dad Cast

Last update was at 08:19 19th November 2021