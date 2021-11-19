Diary of a Modern Dad

Movie Synopsis:

'Welcome to my world, welcome to hell'. The world and words belong to Dominik, an aspiring young writer and now stay at home father. A pragmatic decision taken by him and Nataša when their one night stand turns unexpectedly into conception. Postponing his departure for a creative writing course in England for 12 months to look after their baby, Dominik hopes to write his book while Nataša returns to her high paid job. Čeněk, his new-born son, soon turns this plan on its head and Dominik has to apply all his ingenuity just to survive.